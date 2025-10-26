QV Investors Inc. Has $19.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 1.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 29.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

