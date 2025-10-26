Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $735.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $422.38 and a twelve month high of $885.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

