Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,562 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $40,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 238.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 99.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 394.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 108.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

