Atlatl Advisers LLC Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.46.

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.9%

NRG Energy stock opened at $170.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

