Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 148,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

