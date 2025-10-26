Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 302 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.39. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

