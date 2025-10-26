Topsail Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in ASML by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,033.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $892.92 and a 200-day moving average of $788.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,059.00.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

