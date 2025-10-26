Topsail Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Topsail Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $190.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.43. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.