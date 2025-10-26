Darden Wealth Group Inc Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Darden Wealth Group Inc cut its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 2.2% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $527.32 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $535.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.22. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.12, a PEG ratio of 123.91 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

