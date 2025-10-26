The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE TJX opened at $141.90 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.73 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

