3,850 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

