Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 5,990 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,135,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 550,634 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,119,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,643,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,296,000 after buying an additional 274,765 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,505,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

