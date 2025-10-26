iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IWR opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.82.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.