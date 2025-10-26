Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2,226.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

