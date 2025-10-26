Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,694 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $59,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 181,066 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 33,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,490 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,730,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital set a $93.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

View Our Latest Report on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.