Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 48,233 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 946.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,233 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.