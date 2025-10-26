Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after purchasing an additional 695,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,666,000 after acquiring an additional 206,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $198.71 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $202.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.51 and a 200-day moving average of $172.72.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

