Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 229 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $215.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day moving average is $218.81. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

