Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,415,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,956,000 after purchasing an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $393.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $404.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

