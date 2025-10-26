180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

