Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 3.4%

Tesla stock opened at $433.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.74. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.