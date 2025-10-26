Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $196.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.61. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

