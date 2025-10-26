Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,989 Dollar General Corporation $DG

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 52.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 target price on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

