Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $214.56 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day moving average of $227.16.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

