Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. TD Cowen raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens began coverage on Domo in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Domo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th.

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III sold 273,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $4,179,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 53.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 707.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $563.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.82. Domo has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.190–0.110 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

