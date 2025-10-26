Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) & Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Head-To-Head Survey

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Porsche Automobil and Hino Motors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porsche Automobil N/A N/A -$21.66 billion N/A N/A Hino Motors $11.15 billion N/A -$1.44 billion ($23.85) -0.94

Analyst Ratings

Hino Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Porsche Automobil.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Porsche Automobil and Hino Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porsche Automobil 2 5 0 0 1.71 Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Porsche Automobil has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Porsche Automobil and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porsche Automobil N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors -12.41% -100.30% -17.28%

Summary

Porsche Automobil beats Hino Motors on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names. The company was formerly known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Porsche Automobil Holding SE in November 2007. Porsche Automobil Holding SE was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

