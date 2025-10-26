Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after acquiring an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after purchasing an additional 239,082 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

