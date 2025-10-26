AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Grows Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Xylem by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $148.31 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

