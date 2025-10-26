Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$260.00 to C$265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$257.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$262.00.

Shares of BYD opened at C$217.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$226.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$212.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$186.10 and a 52 week high of C$258.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.58, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.83%.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

