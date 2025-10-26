CVA Family Office LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.67.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $772.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.