BIP Wealth LLC Invests $211,000 in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 139,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $99.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.