180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.22.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.0%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $218.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.46.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

