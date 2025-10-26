BIP Wealth LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF $AVLV

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 241,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 645.1% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVLV opened at $72.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.07.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

