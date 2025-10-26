Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.56.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,359.71 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,316.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,405.85.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,332. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.