Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 453 Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 592.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 440.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $18,677,518. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB opened at $81.42 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

