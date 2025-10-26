Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 226 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,615,000 after purchasing an additional 160,820 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 11.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average is $212.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

View Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.