Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,724 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Timken by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Timken by 282.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Timken Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:TKR opened at $78.18 on Friday. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

