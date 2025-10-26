Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,150.96. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.10. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

