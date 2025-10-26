Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,677 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,292,000 after buying an additional 7,889,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

