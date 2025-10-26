The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.