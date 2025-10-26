Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,273.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $41,962.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $267,795.45. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $143.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.29. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

