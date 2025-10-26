PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Sells 5,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co decreased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

