Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $4.01 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Melius Research raised Dutch Bros to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $77.82.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,218,637.14. This trade represents a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882 over the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

