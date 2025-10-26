Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $605.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $594.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

