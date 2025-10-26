DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.9% in the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $376,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 214,147 shares in the company, valued at $56,504,827.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 34,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.24, for a total transaction of $9,164,687.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,605,508. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 932,156 shares of company stock valued at $233,565,302. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $258.15 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.26 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

