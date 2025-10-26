CVA Family Office LLC Buys 13 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.38.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $839.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $814.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

