CVA Family Office LLC Buys 562 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $64.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

