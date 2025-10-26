BIP Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 366,433.3% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 244.4% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 180,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 127,951 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $28.50 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.