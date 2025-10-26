BIP Wealth LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 163,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,512,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after purchasing an additional 71,101 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DFIV stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

