AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.80.

Shares of WAT opened at $358.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.92. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

